Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,920
-
Invoice$26,223
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Telematics, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)184.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3610 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
-
Spare Tire SizeT145/80R16
-
EPA ClassificationCompact