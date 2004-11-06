2004 Subaru Legacy Sedan

2004 Subaru Legacy Sedan 4dr Outback H6-3.0 Auto
  • MSRP
    $28,920
  • Invoice
    $26,223

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Telematics, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3610 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/80R16
  • EPA Classification
    Compact