2004 Porsche Boxster

2004 Porsche Boxster 2dr Roadster S SE Tiptronic
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $59,900
  • Invoice
    $52,267

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    170.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2999 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seater