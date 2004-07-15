Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$59,900
Invoice$52,267
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)95.1 in
Length,Overall (in)170.1 in
Height,Overall (in)50.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2999 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seater