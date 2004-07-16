2004 Nissan Pathfinder

2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum 2WD
  • MSRP
    $31,450
  • Invoice
    $29,085

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3985 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/65R17
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility