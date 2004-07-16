Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$31,450
-
Invoice$29,085
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3985 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP245/65R17
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility