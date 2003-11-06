Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,499
-
Invoice$24,085
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)100.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)52.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)1405 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact