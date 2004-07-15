Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,520
Invoice$23,919
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechRear Reading Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Headlights
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.7 in
Length,Overall (in)212.0 in
Height,Overall (in)56.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3957 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.0
Spare Tire SizeP225/60TR16, T125/80R16
EPA ClassificationLarge