2004 Mercury Grand Marquis

2004 Mercury Grand Marquis 4dr Sdn GS Convenience
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,520
  • Invoice
    $23,919

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Reading Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Headlights

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    212.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3957 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/60TR16, T125/80R16
  • EPA Classification
    Large