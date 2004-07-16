2004 Land Rover Freelander

2004 Land Rover Freelander 4dr Wgn HSE
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,330
  • Invoice
    $26,064

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3612 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    235/50R18, 215/65HR16, 225/55HR17
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle