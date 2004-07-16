Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,330
-
Invoice$26,064
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)175.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3612 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
-
Spare Tire Size235/50R18, 215/65HR16, 225/55HR17
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle