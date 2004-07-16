2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn Hybrid CVT
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $20,650
  • Invoice
    $18,867

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    47 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2732 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact