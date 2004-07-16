Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$20,650
Invoice$18,867
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG47 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.1 in
Length,Overall (in)175.4 in
Height,Overall (in)56.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2732 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact