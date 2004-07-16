Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,500
-
Invoice$20,580
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsFixed Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)108.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)197.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3316 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
-
Spare Tire SizeT135/70D16
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size