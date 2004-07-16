2004 Ford Taurus

2004 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SES Duratec
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,500
  • Invoice
    $20,580

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Fixed Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3316 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/70D16
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size