2004 Audi TT

2004 Audi 2dr Cpe quattro Manual
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $36,700
  • Invoice
    $33,201

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    159.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3274 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact