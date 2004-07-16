Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$36,700
-
Invoice$33,201
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechHID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)95.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)159.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)53.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3274 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.3
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact