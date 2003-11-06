2003 Volkswagen GTI

2003 Volkswagen GTI 2dr HB 20th Anniv Edition 6-spd Man
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,225
  • Invoice
    $21,123

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    164.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2916 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/40ZR18
  • EPA Classification
    Compact