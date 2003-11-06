Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,225
Invoice$21,123
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.9 in
Length,Overall (in)164.9 in
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2916 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeP225/40ZR18
EPA ClassificationCompact