Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,485
Invoice$20,234
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)191.5 in
Height,Overall (in)54.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3241 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeP205/60R15, P205/65R16, P205/60R16, P205/65R15
EPA ClassificationCompact