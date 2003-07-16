Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,045
Invoice$25,239
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)191.5 in
Height,Overall (in)55.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3472 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeP205/60R15, P205/65R16, P205/60R16, P205/65R15
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact