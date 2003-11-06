2003 Suzuki Vitara

2003 Suzuki Vitara 4dr Manual 4WD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,199
  • Invoice
    $16,743

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    163.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3020 lbs, 3053 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    P215/65R16
  • EPA Classification
    Sport Utility Vehicle