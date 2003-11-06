Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$18,199
-
Invoice$16,743
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)97.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)163.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3020 lbs, 3053 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
-
Spare Tire SizeP215/65R16
-
EPA ClassificationSport Utility Vehicle