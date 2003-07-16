Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$17,199
Invoice$15,726
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Front Reading Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.8 in
Length,Overall (in)177.5 in
Height,Overall (in)55.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2708 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact