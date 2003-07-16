2003 Nissan Sentra

2003 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn SE-R Spec V Manual
  • MSRP
    $17,199
  • Invoice
    $15,726

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Front Reading Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    99.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    177.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2708 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact