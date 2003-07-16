2003 Nissan Murano

2003 Nissan Murano 4dr SE AWD V6 CVT Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,599
  • Invoice
    $27,659

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.3 in, 66.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3960 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    T165/90D/18
  • EPA Classification
    AWD Sport Utility