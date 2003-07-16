Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,599
-
Invoice$27,659
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)187.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.3 in, 66.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3960 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.7
-
Spare Tire SizeT165/90D/18
-
EPA ClassificationAWD Sport Utility