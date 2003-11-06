2003 Mitsubishi Montero

2003 Mitsubishi Montero 4dr 4WD XLS Auto Sportronic
  • MSRP
    $32,487
  • Invoice
    $30,138

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    71.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4718 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility