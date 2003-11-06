Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,487
-
Invoice$30,138
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)71.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4718 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R16
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility