Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,007
Invoice$23,314
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechFront Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)100.8 in
Length,Overall (in)176.8 in
Height,Overall (in)52.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)1405 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact