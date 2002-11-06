Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,977
-
Invoice$24,099
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)107.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)194.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)53.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3439 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP215/60R16
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size