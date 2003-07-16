2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Pricing
-
MSRP
$49,950
-
Invoice
$46,454
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
23 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Cassette,
Premium Sound System,
CD Player,
CD Changer
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Mirror Memory,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Engine Immobilizer,
Cruise Control,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Security System,
Telematics,
Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Stability Control,
Traction Control
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Power Passenger Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bucket Seats
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
105.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
180.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
54.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3650 lbs
Other Details