2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2dr Cabriolet 3.2L
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $49,950
  • Invoice
    $46,454

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Premium Sound System, CD Player, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Telematics, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3650 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    205/55HR16
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact