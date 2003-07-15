Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,270
-
Invoice$26,008
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)175.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)69.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3444 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
-
Spare Tire Size225/55HR17
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle