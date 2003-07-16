Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$16,249
Invoice$14,787
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.6 in
Length,Overall (in)173.0 in
Height,Overall (in)52.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2997 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact