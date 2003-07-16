2003 Hyundai Tiburon

2003 Hyundai Tiburon 2dr Cpe I4 4-spd Auto
  • MSRP
    $16,249
  • Invoice
    $14,787

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    99.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2997 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact