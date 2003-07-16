2003 Ford Escape

2003 Ford Escape 4dr 103" WB Limited 4WD
  • MSRP
    $27,085
  • Invoice
    $25,023

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3346 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/90R17
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicles