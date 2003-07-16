Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,085
Invoice$25,023
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.0 in
Height,Overall (in)69.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3346 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.0
Spare Tire SizeT145/90R17
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicles