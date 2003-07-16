Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,990
Invoice$23,627
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG15 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
Seats3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)138.0 in
Height,Overall (in)80.9 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)35.0
Spare Tire SizeP235/75R15XL