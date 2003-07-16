2003 Ford Econoline Wagon

2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,990
  • Invoice
    $23,627

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    138.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    80.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    35.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/75R15XL