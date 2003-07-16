2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Pricing
-
MSRP
$23,560
-
Invoice
$21,557
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
4-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Cassette
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Intermittent Wipers,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Remote Trunk Release,
Engine Immobilizer,
Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety Features
Emergency Trunk Release,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
110.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
197.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
55.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3395 lbs
Other Details