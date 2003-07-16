2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2dr Cpe SS
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,560
  • Invoice
    $21,557

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3395 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D16
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size