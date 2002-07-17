2002 Volkswagen GTI

2002 Volkswagen GTI 2dr HB 1.8T Turbo Auto
  • MSRP
    $19,985
  • Invoice
    $18,298

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    164.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3051 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/45HR17, P205/55HR16
  • EPA Classification
    Compact