Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$19,985
Invoice$18,298
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.9 in
Length,Overall (in)164.9 in
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3051 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeP225/45HR17, P205/55HR16
EPA ClassificationCompact