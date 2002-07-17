Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,700
-
Invoice$25,165
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)115.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)76.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4410 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP225/60HR16
-
EPA Classification2WD Van