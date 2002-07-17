2002 Volkswagen EuroVan

2002 Volkswagen EuroVan 3dr MV
  • MSRP
    $27,700
  • Invoice
    $25,165

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    115.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4410 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/60HR16
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Van