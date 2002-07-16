Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,525
-
Invoice$27,472
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioPremium Sound System, Cassette, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3472 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP205/60R16
-
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact