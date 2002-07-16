Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,595
Invoice$22,304
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
RoofDual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)187.4 in
Height,Overall (in)63.3 in, 59.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3505 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeT145/80R16
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Station Wagon