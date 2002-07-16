Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,395
Invoice$27,500
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)184.4 in
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3630 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeT145/80R16
EPA ClassificationCompact