2002 Subaru Legacy Sedan

2002 Subaru Legacy Sedan 4dr Outback H6-3.0 VDC Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,395
  • Invoice
    $27,500

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3630 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/80R16
  • EPA Classification
    Compact