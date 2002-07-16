Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,240
Invoice$16,234
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.5 in
Length,Overall (in)190.4 in
Height,Overall (in)56.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2988 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.7
Spare Tire SizeT115/70R16
EPA ClassificationMid-size