2002 Saturn LS

2002 Saturn LS L-200 Manual
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,240
  • Invoice
    $16,234

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2988 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    T115/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-size