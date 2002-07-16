2002 Pontiac Grand Am

2002 Pontiac Grand Am 4dr Sdn SE1
  • MSRP
    $18,575
  • Invoice
    $16,996

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Equalizer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3116 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.3
  • EPA Classification
    Compact