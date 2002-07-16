Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,575
Invoice$16,996
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioEqualizer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.0 in
Length,Overall (in)186.3 in
Height,Overall (in)55.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3116 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.3
EPA ClassificationCompact