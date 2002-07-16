2002 Nissan Xterra

2002 Nissan Xterra 4dr SE 2WD SC V6 Auto
  • MSRP
    $25,499
  • Invoice
    $23,449

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    74.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3875 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/65R17
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility