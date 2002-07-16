Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,499
-
Invoice$23,449
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)74.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3875 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.4
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/65R17
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility