Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,240
-
Invoice$22,801
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Wheel Locks, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Adjustable Pedals
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)114.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)211.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3966 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.0
-
Spare Tire SizeP225/60SR16, T125/80R16
-
EPA ClassificationLarge