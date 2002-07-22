2002 Lexus GS 300

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $38,605
  • Invoice
    $33,972

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3649 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/55VR16, P215/60VR16
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size