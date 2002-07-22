Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$38,605
-
Invoice$33,972
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)189.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3649 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
-
Spare Tire SizeP225/55VR16, P215/60VR16
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size