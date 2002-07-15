2002 Kia Optima

2002 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn SE Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $17,399
  • Invoice
    $15,521

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3190 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • EPA Classification
    Compact