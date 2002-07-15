Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$17,399
-
Invoice$15,521
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3190 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
-
EPA ClassificationCompact