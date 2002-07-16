2002 Isuzu Trooper

2002 Isuzu Trooper 4dr S Auto 4WD
  • MSRP
    $29,405
  • Invoice
    $27,090

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4465 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility