Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,405
-
Invoice$27,090
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)108.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)187.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4465 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP245/70R16
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility