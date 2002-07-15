2002 Ford Mustang

2002 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible GT Premium
  • MSRP
    $28,645
  • Invoice
    $26,195

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3379 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/90R15
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact