Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,645
Invoice$26,195
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, CD Changer
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.3 in
Length,Overall (in)183.2 in
Height,Overall (in)53.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3379 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.7
Spare Tire SizeT125/90R15
EPA ClassificationSubcompact