2002 Ford Excursion

2002 Ford Excursion 137" WB 7.3L Limited 4WD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $46,380
  • Invoice
    $40,651

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Cassette, Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Adjustable Pedals
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    137.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    80.2 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    44
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT265/75R16D