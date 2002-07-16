Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,935
Invoice$20,663
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)97.6 in
Length,Overall (in)162.8 in
Height,Overall (in)65.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2987 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeP215/70R15
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicles