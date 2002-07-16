2002 Chevrolet Tracker

2002 Chevrolet Tracker 4dr Hardtop 4WD LT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,935
  • Invoice
    $20,663

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    162.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2987 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    P215/70R15
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicles