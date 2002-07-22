Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$37,301
Invoice$32,638
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)130.0 in
Height,Overall (in)76.5 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)37.5
Spare Tire SizeLT245/75R16E