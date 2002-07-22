2002 Chevrolet Suburban

2002 Chevrolet Suburban 4dr 2500 LS
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,301
  • Invoice
    $32,638

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    130.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    37.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT245/75R16E