2002 BMW Z3

2002 BMW Z3 2dr Roadster 2.5i
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,300
  • Invoice
    $28,645

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    96.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    159.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2987 lbs, 2899 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seater