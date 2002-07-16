Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$31,300
-
Invoice$28,645
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)96.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)159.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)50.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2987 lbs, 2899 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seater