Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,750
Invoice$36,014
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.7 in
Length,Overall (in)192.0 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3759 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeP235/45R17, P215/55HR16
EPA ClassificationMidsize Car