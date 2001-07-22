Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$45,550
Invoice$42,820
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
Engine5 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesRollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.9 in
Length,Overall (in)185.7 in
Height,Overall (in)56.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3601 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact