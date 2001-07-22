2001 Volvo C70

2001 Volvo C70 HT A CV 2dr Conv Auto
  • MSRP
    $45,550
  • Invoice
    $42,820

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    5 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3601 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact