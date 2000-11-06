2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr JLS Manual 2WD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,399
  • Invoice
    $16,927

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive, Two Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    164.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3064 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/60R16
  • EPA Classification
    Sport Utility