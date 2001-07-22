Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,199
-
Invoice$24,093
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4130 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.4
-
Spare Tire SizeP255/65R16
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility