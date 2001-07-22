2001 Nissan Xterra

2001 Nissan Xterra 4dr SE 4WD V6 Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,199
  • Invoice
    $24,093

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4130 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    P255/65R16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility