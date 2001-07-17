Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$31,025
-
Invoice$28,657
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3488 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
-
Spare Tire SizeT135/70D16
-
EPA ClassificationCompact