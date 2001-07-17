Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,935
-
Invoice$18,386
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)187.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3023 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
-
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D15
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize