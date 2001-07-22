Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,505
Invoice$27,724
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)190.2 in
Height,Overall (in)54.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3373 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeP205/65R15, P205/60VR15, P205/65VR15
EPA ClassificationCompact