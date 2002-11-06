2001 Kia Optima

2001 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn SE Auto V6
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $19,949
  • Invoice
    $17,443

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3296 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • EPA Classification
    Compact