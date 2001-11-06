Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,395
-
Invoice$19,522
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)177.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2923 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D15
-
EPA ClassificationCompact